Light it Up 2023 celebration welcoming the Spring Equinox will feature Community Lantern Parade in Crescent Town

Light it Up 2023: An East Toronto Lantern Celebration will feature a Community Lantern Parade on the evening of Sunday, March 19 in Crescent Town. There will also be lantern making workshops on March 10, 15, and 18 as part of the celebration.

East End Arts, Shadowland Theatre and Workman Arts are teaming up to host a community lantern celebration this month to welcome the Spring Equinox.

Light it Up 2023: An East Toronto Lantern Celebration will feature a Community Lantern Parade on the night of Sunday, March 19, in the Dentonia Park and Crescent Town neighbourhood.

The parade starts at 7;15 p.m. and participants are asked to gather in the parking lot at the east end of the park which is located on Dentonia Park Avenue between Thyra Avenue and Avonlea Boulevard.

“With music, glowing lanterns, and the light of community spirit, we will welcome the longer days and bring hope into our hearts, together,” said a news release from East End Arts about Light it Up 2023.

Everyone is welcome to join in the parade which is free and accessible. Participants can bring their own lanterns to welcome the brighter days of spring. Also, community residents are encouraged to bring lanterns out to their porches, balconies or driveways as the parade passes by as a way to join in the celebration.

For those who wish to make their own lanterns, there will be three workshops slated for Crescent Town prior to the parade.

The Lantern Making Workshops take place on Friday, March 10; Wednesday, March 15; and Saturday, March 18.

The workshops will take place in the main club room of the Crescent Town Club, 2A The Market Place, just north of Crescent Town Road east of Victoria Park Avenue.

On March 10 and March 15, the workshops will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The workshop on March 18 goes from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

All East Toronto community members are welcome to take part in the workshops, but preference will be given to members of the Crescent Town community. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult at the workshops.

To register for the free workshops, please go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdYWHxCNx6L-mVRIE6-qk49dZuGNbAmY1IVaSQG6KbrGxIbMA/viewform

The Spring Equinox, which is the first day of spring, will officially arrive on Monday, March 20, at 5:24 p.m.

“On Spring Equinox, day and night are equal, light and dark are in perfect balance – it’s a time to rejoice! Let’s celebrate the return of the sun, of balance, and of the love that got us through the dark of another long, cold winter by filling the east end with light – inside lanterns,” said the East End Arts news release.

For more information on Light it Up 2023 and the Community Lantern Parade, please go to https://eastendarts.ca/light-it-up-lantern-celebration-2023/