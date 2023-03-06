Hundreds of athletes take part in 35th annual Lieutenant Governor Games at Variety Village

Athletes from Monsignor Percy Johnson Catholic Secondary School in Etobicoke take part in the 35th annual Lieutenant Governor Games at Variety Village on Feb. 24. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By KADEN CAMPBELL

Variety Village in southwest Scarborough played host to the 35th annual Lieutenant Governor Games recently.

More than 800 kids from 30 schools across the Greater Toronto Area participated in the games presided over by the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor.

“We are grateful to the Lieutenant Governor for her unwavering support and to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport for coming to cheer on the kids,” said Karen Stintz, President and CEO of Variety – The Children’s Charity in Ontario and Variety Village, in a news release about the games.

Dowdeswell was joined at the Feb. 24 games this year by former CTV anchor Tom Brown as host as well as Toronto Argonauts Grey Cup MVP Henoc Muamba, and Ontario Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Neil Lumsden.

After the games were finished, Dowdeswell and Lumsden helped present medals to the participants.

The history of the Lieutenant Governor Games dates back to 1983 when they were founded by the 23rd Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, John Black Aird.

The games have since seen seven different Lieutenant Governors with the participation of more than 12,000 children throughout the years.

The children at the games participate in many adaptive games, sports and recreational activities such as wheelchair basketball, dance, floor curling, baseball, golf and more.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the return of the Lieutenant Governor Games at Variety Village were made possible by the support of a number of organizations including Jays Care, Golf Canada, Special Olympics Ontario, Bam Dance, OnPara Network, Ophea, Young Cheong Taekwondo, TFH Canada, Rock Solid Productions, Para Golf Ontario, and the National Ballet of Canada.

The Lieutenant Governor Games have been a leading force of adaptive sport and parasport in Ontario for children with disabilities, said Variety Village in a news release.

The games showcase the athletic opportunities achievable by anyone regardless of physical ability, all while staying in a safe and inclusive environment.

Variety – The Children’s Charity of Ontario focuses on creating and implementing projects and programs that make a difference in the lives of children with disabilities and special needs. The organization was formed in 1945 with the southwest Scarborough centre going up in 1949.

For more information, please visit https://varietyontario.ca/