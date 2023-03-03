Police seek driver of light-colured sedan in investigation of alleged sexual assault near Monarch Park

Toronto police are investigating a reported sexual assault that took place in the Felstead and Lamb avenues area early on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 25.

Toronto police are calling for witnesses and people with information to come forward as they investigate a reported sexual assault that took place last weekend in East Toronto.

According to police, a suspect stopped his vehicle at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Danforth and Greenwood avenues area and offered a person a ride home.

Police said the victim got into the suspect’s vehicle and was then driven to a dead-end street near Felstead and Lamb avenues by Monarch Park.

Once at that location, police said the driver of the car allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

Police said the sexual assault was interrupted when a black sedan drove towards the dead-end street which startled the suspect and allowed the victim to escape from the vehicle.

The suspect then fled the area in his car, mounting a sidewalk as he drove away.

Police are looking to speak to the driver of the black sedan, as well as any other possible witnesses or victims.

Police are asking anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact investigators.

The suspect is described as male, East Indian, in his 20s, with a thin build. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident. The suspect was driving a four-door, light-coloured sedan.

Police have released a security camera image of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com