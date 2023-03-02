Poetry of the late Lavell Ferris celebrated in book Bright Fish

The poetry of Beacher Lavell Ferris, who died in March of 2020, is celebrated in the book Bright Fish. Photo: Submitted.

By CINDY CHIM

The poetry of the late Lavell Ferris is being celebrated in a book published by her husband Frank Baldock.

A Beach resident and former journalist and wine writer, Baldock published the book Bright Fish in memory of Ferris who died in March of 2020.

“If I had not done that, the poetry will die with her literarily,” said Baldock.

Bright Fish contains more than 90 poems Ferris wrote that are mostly inspired by her background growing up in Alberta and Mexico.

The notion of Bright Fish is the search for inspiration, which is illustrated on the book cover by having a bird representing an artist looking at a pond full of ideas represented by fish.

“She left this wonderful treasure, the poetry, that had not yet been published. I thought it’s so beautiful that I just felt it had to be published,” said Baldock.

“It’s been an emotional experience for me because I’ve been reliving her loss. To edit and publish her work, I had to go through it many times to make sure it’s perfect. So, that stirs up a million memories for me of Lavell.”

Baldock said Ferris was a poet, musician and painter. Her first poetry was published when she was 14 years old. During her time at college, Ferris launched a literacy magazine, called Impact.

Ferris was an accountant and when she moved to the Beach, she started her businesses, Fi$cal Shrink, providing tax advice for her clients. After her retirement, she had planned to resume her poetry writing. On March 15, the day before Canada closed its borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferris died at the age of 73.

Baldock met Ferris through his roommate. After they married, they had a year-long honeymoon, travelling around the world, from the United States to Mexico to the United Kingdom. Their travels were the inspiration for many of Ferris’ poems.

“As they say, we were joined at the hip for 52 years. We were never apart,” said Baldock.

By collecting and editing Ferris’ poems, and contacting the publisher and the designer, Bright Fish was born. It was a difficult process for Baldock to get the book ready for publication, but he said he wanted her poetry to be shared with as many people as possible.

“I have no expectations of how anybody would feel reading the poems. The poems speak for themselves,” said Baldock.

“The poems are each individual and beautifully written, from lyrical to love poems to humour to nature. People will read them and enjoy them in many different ways, as anybody would read great poetry.”

For information on Bright Fish and how to purchase a copy, please go https://www.cavershambooksellers.com/search/9781988025995