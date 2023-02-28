The Two Fours band set to perform tonight at Press Vinyl Cafe on Danforth Avenue

The Two Fours band are Mark Porter, drums and guitar; Karen Gold, guitar and keys; Susan Litchen, sax and flute; and Wally Hucker, bass. Photo: Submitted.

Tonight (Tuesday, Feb. 28), the Press Vinyl Cafe hosts The Two Fours and their Good Old Rock ‘n’

Roots ‘n’ Blues Party.

Owner Trevor Stafford called the local band “…a rock ‘n’ roots foursome covering tunes from blues giants to rock ‘n’ roll royalty.

“Expect to hear Van Morrison, Dion, Muddy Waters, Elvis, The Band, The Beatles, and more,” he added.

The party starts at 7:30 p.m., and goes until 9:30 p.m. with two sets of music.

Band leader Wally Hucker indicated with a wink that the time is not a hard stop. Dancers won’t be shooed off the floor on the dot.

There is no cover charge, and there will be free draws for door prizes.

Press Vinyl Cafe, at 2442 Danforth Ave. between Chisholm and Westlake, specializes in selling vinyl LP (long playing) albums, catering to a resurgence in popularity of the classic format.

The shop stocks thousands of the 12 inch discs, with genres from classical and world beat to rock and pop of every nuanced iteration. Music can be auditioned on a classic high-end McIntosh stereo hifi system (the favourite of iconic jazz pianist Oscar Peterson) while sipping coffee or tea, and nibbling on sweet baked goods.

Press Vinyl Cafe is also licensed to sell wine and beer during The Two Fours’ party tonight.

The door prizes will be provided by Press Vinyl Cafe. Free draw tickets will be given to the first 50 guests.

During Set 1, the lucky winner will receive a $25 in- store gift certificate. Set 2 will feature a $50 gift certificate prize.

Stafford has owned and operated the store for about three years, and it has been a fixture on Danforth Avenue, a block-and-half west of Main Street for the better part of a decade.

Tuesday nights, live performances are featured on a store-width stage at the rear

of the shop.

The Two Fours are familiar to east end audiences from shows like Crossroads’ Wheels On The Danforth Hot Rod Show and Street Fest, at which they have been featured four times. They have played well over 100 other live performances, many in the east end, including the 2019 Toronto Beaches Lions Club Easter

Parade.

The band’s “core four” are Wally Hucker, bass; Karen Gold guitar and keyboards; Susan Litchen, sax and flute; and Mark Porter, drums and guitar. All four sing lead and backup vocals. The first three are longtime Beachers, while Porter is an East Yorker, based near Woodbine and Danforth avenues.

A few of the other “name” artists to be featured tonight include Hank Williams, CCR, and Ray Charles,

“And there will be many more unforgettable but seldom played artists and tunes that we will pay homage to,” said Hucker.