Fundraising sale for earthquake relief in Turkey set for St. John’s Norway church in the Beach on March 4

Local residents are invited to help raise funds towards earthquake relief in Turkey at an event set for Saturday, March 4, in the Beach.

The fundraiser is supported by the Ankara Library of Toronto and the Turkish Community Heritage Centre of Canada.

From 2 to 6 p.m., there will be a sale of baked goods and other items taking place at St. John the Baptist Norway Anglican Church, 470 Woodbine Ave. at Kingston Road.

Proceeds from the sale will go to AHBAP, a non-governmental organization that provides aid and natural disaster coordination and assistance in Turkey.

The March 4 event is being organized by Turkish community volunteers.

If you would like to support the event by donating baked goods or other items, please contact gulersg@gmail.com or stoprak@rogers.com