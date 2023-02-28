Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford names advisory committee as he considers potential mayoral campaign

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, shown in this Beach Metro Community News file photo, has announced the formation of an advisory committee as he considers running for mayor. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford has launched an advisory committee in what appears to be the beginning stages of a mayoral campaign.

“I’ve spoken with hundreds of residents from every corner of Toronto,” said Bradford. “They are concerned that our city is stuck in a slow state of decline and want to ensure our next mayor has the energy and ideas to tackle the challenges ahead.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the 36-year-old, who is in his second term as councillor, put out a press release with a list of political hard-hitters who will be members of the advisory committee.

“I’m taking the next steps to build a winning team that can tackle the serious challenges facing our city,” said Bradford. “To do this, I’m assembling an Advisory Committee that will ensure any campaign I lead represents the broad diversity and perspectives found across the entire city.”

Bradford’s advisory committee consists of individuals connected to both Liberal and Progressive Conservative backgrounds as he signals attempts to prevent Toronto from being “locked in a right versus left political circus”.

The committee members include Khokon Abbas (President of the Toronto Dhaka Club); Andrea Barrack (2022 Ontario Liberal Candidate in University-Rosedale); Gordon Capern (Senior Partner at Paliare Roland Rosenberg Rothstein LLP); Sonny Cho (President & CEO of Canada Korea Business Council); Barbara Fox (CEO of Enterprise Canada); Tim Hockey (Retired President & CEO of TD Ameritrade); Atrisha Lewis (2018 Civic Action Diversity City Fellow Alumnus and community leadere); Owais Lightwala (Arts leader, academic, and entrepreneur); Bob Lopinski (Liberal strategist and communications professional); Dennis Matthews (President of Creative Currency); Tausha Michaud (Conservative strategist and government relations executive); Karen Restoule (Indigenous business leader and entrepreneur); Stephanie Smyth (Award-winning broadcast journalist); Karen Stintz (President & CEO of Variety Village, former City Councillor and TTC Chair); Brian Teefy (Vice President, StrategyCorp); Kory Teneycke (CEO of Rubicon Strategy); Kajananth Thirunavukkasrasu (Tamil Community Leader); and Jaime Watt (Executive Chairman of Navigator Ltd.).

In the press release, Bradford outlined some of his plans for the city in the event that he officially launches his campaign for mayor.

“People want a safe Toronto – a city that is more affordable, where everyone can get from home to work and school without fear or frustration,” said Bradford. “A city that welcomes people from around the world and leaves nobody behind. To achieve that, we need a mayor and council that works together to get things done.”

The City Clerk has set Toronto’s mayoral byelection for Monday, June 26. However, that date still awaits official approval from Toronto Council at its March 29 meeting.

Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.