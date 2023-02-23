The Marigolds to perform at Acoustic Harvest concert on Saturday, Feb. 25

The Marigolds are Suzie Vinnick, Caitlin Hanford and Gwen Swick. Photo by Gregory Edwards.

The Marigolds perform at this weekend’s upcoming Acoustic Harvest concert slated for Saturday, Feb. 25, in southwest Scarborough.

Their music has been described as “part bluesy, part jazzy, and part traditional country and bluegrass.”

For more information on The Marigolds, please go to http://www.themarigolds.ca/index.php

Acoustic Harvest concerts take place at St. Paul’s United Church, 200 McIntosh St. Concerts begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

Please go to https://www.acousticharvest.ca/ to order tickets and for more information on the performers taking part in the 2023 concert season.