Movie night at St. John Catholic School on Kingston Road raises more than $3,000

Youngsters enjoyed the family movie night at St. John Catholic School on Kingston Road on Friday, Feb. 10. The event raised more than $3,000 for school programs. Photo: Submitted.

St. John Catholic School on Kingston Road hosted its inaugural family movie night on Friday, Feb. 10.

With more than 150 people in attendance, the community event brought together students, parents, staff and fellow Beachers for a night of family movie fun.

From a concession stand with hot dogs and fries generously donated by Fearless Meats, candy, popcorn, raffles and 50/50 draw, the event brought back together the community of St. John’s and beyond.

The event was hosted by the Parent Council fundraising team whose goal to raise more than $3,000 was reached to support many arts, tech, music and sports programs at the school.

Beach Metro Community News readers are asked to stay tuned for more events coming to the community with the return of the St. John Catholic School Spring Carnival coming this June.