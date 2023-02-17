Orders for Malvern Collegiate Wine and Dine fundraiser needed by Feb. 24

The enjoy-at-home Wine and Dine Fundraiser for Malvern Collegiate is set for March 4. Those wishing to take part are reminded to order by Feb. 24.

The second annual Wine and Dine fundraiser in support of Malvern Collegiate Institute is set for Friday, March 3.

In partnership with 99 Bottles at 925 Kingston Rd., organizers of this year’s event are inviting adult members of the Malvern Collegiate community, and other East Toronto residents, to take part in the event.

A wine and dinner package is being offered through 99 Bottles for participants to enjoy in their own residences on March 3.

The package contains:

• Three bottles of wine (Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, and a Dry Riesling) from Windrush Estates Winery, located in Hockley Valley.

• A virtual tour of the winery with winemaker Jonathan Boyle (from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on March 3).

• A three-course dinner for two from Enoteca Ascari (in the form of take-home meal kits, with meat, vegetarian and GF options).

• Gertie’s Pie custom dessert for two (cookie pie).

• H2 craft spirit samples

• A gift card ($60 value) from Windrush Estates Winery for a tour and samples.

Cost of the package is $199 plus HST (though it has a retail value of $295). Ten per cent of the proceeds will go to support Malvern Collegiate Institute’s fundraising efforts, said the organizers.

For those wishing to take part, orders must be put in by Feb 24.

The wine and dinner kits will be available to be picked up at 99 Bottles between noon and 5 p.m. on March 3.

Last year, Malvern’s inaugural Wine and Dine fundraiser took place in June, with Aviator restaurant on the Danforth, and was very successful, said the organizers.

To order a Malvern Wine and Dine fundraiser package, and for more info on the dinner, please visit 99 Bottles at https://99bottleshop.com/products/malvern-c-i-wine-dine-fundraiser