Happily Whatever After shows with Valentine’s theme set for The Comedy Bar on Danforth

The Comedy Bar is located at 2800 Danforth Ave.

Award-winning comedian Dave Hemstead will be bringing a pair of special Valentine’s comedy shows to East Toronto next week.

The Happily Whatever After shows will take place at The Comedy Bar, 2800 Danforth Ave., just east of Dawes Road, on Saturday, Feb. 11, and Tuesday, Feb. 14.

There will be pair of shows, at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., on Feb. 11.

The Feb. 14 show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Hemstead’s special guest at the shows will be Beacher Kate Davis.

Both Hemstead and Davis have performed regularly on CBC’s The Debaters as well as also appearing in Just for Laughs, and at the Halifax and Winnipeg comedy festivals.

“Bring your partner out for a night of laughs about love and relationships. A dozen laughs lasts longer than a dozen roses. And if you’re single, come out and feel better about your choices,” said the organizers in a note to Beach Metro Community News.

Tickets for the shows are $38 and can be purchased by going to The Comedy Bar’s website at https://comedybar.ca/