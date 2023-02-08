Scarborough Music Theatre’s production of The Bridges of Madison County opens on Feb. 9

Scarborough Music Theatre will present its production of The Bridges of Madison County from Feb. 9 to 25.
The Bridges of Madison County is considered an “epic love story and perfect for Valentine’s Day” which is on Feb. 14.
Performances will take place at the Scarborough Village Theatre, 3600 Kingston Rd.
Regular priced tickets for the musical production are $30. There are also group rates of $25 per ticket and a price of $27 for seniors and students.
Those attending this production should be aware that parental guidance is recommended as it does contain mature content.
To order tickets, please go to https://theatrescarborough.com/scarborough-music-theatre/
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!