Scarborough Music Theatre’s production of The Bridges of Madison County opens on Feb. 9

Christian Baes and Katie Wise star as Robert and Francesca in Scarborough Music Theatre’s upcoming musical production of The Bridges of Madison County which opens on Feb. 9. Performances will take place at the Scarborough Village Theatre until Feb. 25. Photo: Scarborough Music Theatre.

Scarborough Music Theatre will present its production of The Bridges of Madison County from Feb. 9 to 25.

The Bridges of Madison County is considered an “epic love story and perfect for Valentine’s Day” which is on Feb. 14.

Performances will take place at the Scarborough Village Theatre, 3600 Kingston Rd.

Regular priced tickets for the musical production are $30. There are also group rates of $25 per ticket and a price of $27 for seniors and students.

Those attending this production should be aware that parental guidance is recommended as it does contain mature content.

To order tickets, please go to https://theatrescarborough.com/scarborough-music-theatre/