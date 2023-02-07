Upcoming closure of Henley Gardens Post Office has residents frustrated and upset

The post office in the Henley Gardens I.D.A. Pharmacy at Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue will be closing on Feb. 27.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

The upcoming closure of the Henley Gardens Post Office in the Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue area at the end of this month is raising the ire of local residents.

None of the customers in the Henley Gardens I.D.A. Pharmacy, in which the post office has been located for the past eight years, were happy about the closure when Beach Metro Community News paid a visit late last week.

“That’s terrible. It’s bloody awful,” said John Knowles. “This is the best post office around.”

Along with the excellent service the customers have received from the staff who work at the post office in the pharmacy, customers are also upset that they will now have to travel greater distances to access other post offices.

“I’m sad about this. I like this post office a lot and it’s locally owned,” said Lynne Gallagher. “I can walk over to pick up parcels. The next post office, we’ll have to drive to or take the TTC.”

Henley Gardens I.D.A. manager Shyrose Visram said the decision to close the post office came after Canada Post told them they could only operate it as a parcel drop-off and pick-up facility and not as full post office.

Visram said they did not want to operate that way since it took away a key part of the post office’s function as a community hub and service, especially for the

many seniors living in the area.

“We told them (Canada Post) what we do, we are serving the community,” said Visram. “We have a lot of seniors come in that we serve in the area. It will be hard for them to commute, and they will have to wait in longer lines.”

In a letter to Beach Metro Community News, resident Beatrix Hoyer wrote about the importance of the Henley Gardens Post Office to the surrounding community.

“What the government fails to realize is that this is a hub of social community, the only post office around here, the proximity to East Beachers, the convenience to all the new number of apartments and condos being built here, and the kindness of the staff at Henley Gardens Pharmacy. It is a one stop shopping for many of us. Many of us are very upset that it is closing. What about the service to the community?”

In a notice in the Henley Gardens Post Office put up by Canada Post, customers are being told that after Feb. 27 they can access full post office services in Cliffside; the Shoppers Drug Mart at 3003 Danforth Ave.; the Canadian Tire at 2681 Danforth Ave.; and The Beaches Post Office at 2140A on Queen Street East.

In a statement sent to Beach Metro Community News, Canada Post said the Henley Gardens Post Office will close at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 “due to reasons that are beyond our control.”

The statement said Canada Post was looking to add a location in the Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue area in the future “offering some postal services.”

“We thank our customers for their ongoing patience and understanding,” the statement continued. “Customers who have questions about their postal service can contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301.”

Scarborough Southwest MP Bill Blair also sent a statement to Beach Metro Community News regarding the upcoming closure of the Henley Gardens Post Office.

“After years of service, it’s understandable for the residents of Scarborough Southwest, especially seniors, to be frustrated with the closure of the Henley Gardens Post Office,” said Blair in the statement.

“While my office has been advised that a decision was made by the new owners not to renew their agreement with the Canada Post Corporation, I want to assure residents that Canada Post will continue to deliver, at nearby locations, the service Canadians rely on in our community.”