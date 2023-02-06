Gabriel del Castillo Mullally, 25, identified as homicide victim in incident near Danforth and Cedarvale avenues

Toronto police have identified Gabriel del Castillo Mullally, 25, as the man who was killed by a driver who allegedly drove his vehicle towards and struck him near Danforth and Cedarvale avenues on the morning of Feb. 5. Police are investigating Mullally's death as a homicide.

Toronto police have identified Gabriel del Castillo Mullally, 25, as the man who was killed by a driver who allegedly drove his vehicle towards and struck him in the Danforth and Cedarvale avenues area on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 5.

According to police, Mullally was outside a drinking establishment in the area at approximately 3:58 a.m. and was conversing with group of people.

Police said the suspect left the scene, got into a vehicle and allegedly struck Mullally, who was on the sidewalk, with a vehicle.

The driver then fled the area heading westbound on Danforth towards Woodbine Avenue.

The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured SUV.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide and are asking for witnesses, or those who have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Mullally is Toronto’s fifth homicide victim of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com