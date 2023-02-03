Vocalist Fairth Amour and guitarist Eric St. Laurent to perform at Beach United Church’s Jazz and Reflection concert

Beach United Church will be hosting a pair of Jazz & Reflection concerts this month.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, Juno Award winning jazz vocalist Faith Amour and guitarist Eric St. Laurent will perform. The concert starts at 4:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, Music for the Soul with Gillian Stone is slated to take place. Stone’s music draws from post-rock, folk, ambience and minimalism. This concert will also begin at 4:30 p.m.
The performances take place in the inviting Great Hall of Beach United Church.
The concerts are free to attend but donations are welcome and proceeds support the Beach United Church’s food programs in the community.
Beach United Church is located at 140 Wineva Ave.
For more information, including how to reserve your attendance at the concerts, please visit https://beachunitedchurch.com/
