Gerrard India Bazaar set to host Frozen Heritage – South Asian Ice Sculpture Festival this February

The Frozen Heritage – South Asian Ice Sculpture Festival will take place at the Gerrard India Bazaar from Feb. 9 to 12.

The festival will take place along Gerrard Street East, between Coxwell and Glenside avenues, from Feb. 9 to 12.

The 22 “one-of-a-kind” ice sculptures that will be part of the festival will be celebrating South Asian heritage and culture.

Those taking in the ice sculptures will also have a chance to win a $500 gift card from the Gerrard India Bazaar.

Those seeking to win the gift card are asked to take a photo of their favourite ice sculpture among those on display, and then post it to their Instagram account. Those posting are reminded to tag their photos with #frozenheritage and @gerrardindiabaz.

There is a also a contest for those not posting the ice sculptures on their social media.

Those contest participants are asked to fill out a form letting the Gerrard India Bazaar know what their favourite ones were. The contest form is available by going to https://www.gerrardindiabazaar.com/frozenheritage

Entry deadline for the contest is Feb. 15.

For more information on the South Asian Ice Sculpture Festival, please visit https://gerrardindiabazaar.com/