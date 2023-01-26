Debbie Danbrook, Steve Raiman perform at Hope United Church’s Jazz Vespers concert on Jan. 28

Hope United Church, at Main Street and Danforth Avenue, presents its Jazz Vespers concert on Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Featuring Debbie Danbrook, accompanied by Steve Raiman on piano, the concert will begin at 4:30 p.m.

A composer and recording artist who specializes in meditation, relaxation and healing, Danbrook is the first woman to have mastered performing on the Shakuhachi flute, an ancient Japanese instrument.

Danbrook has described the Shakuhachi flute as more than just an instrument. It is “a type of Zen” and spiritual tool.

Hope United Church is located at 2550 Danforth Ave., northwest corner at Main Street.

For more information on the Jazz Vespers concerts, please visit the church online at https://www.hopeunited.ca/