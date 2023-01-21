Public’s help sought locating missing man, 88, last seen in Carlaw and Gerrard area

Police in 55 Division are requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing 88-year-old man.
Rong Song Zhou, 88, was last seen on Friday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m., in the Gerrard Street East and Carlaw Avenue area.
He is described as five-feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes, and is unshaven. He was wearing a blue baseball hat, a blue hooded sweatshirt, long black jacket, blue pants, oversized black and white running shoes. He may be pushing a large bundle buggy.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
