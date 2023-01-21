Public’s help sought locating missing man, 88, last seen in Carlaw and Gerrard area

Rong Song Zhou, 88, was last seen on Friday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m., in the Gerrard Street East and Carlaw Avenue area.

Police in 55 Division are requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing 88-year-old man.

He is described as five-feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes, and is unshaven. He was wearing a blue baseball hat, a blue hooded sweatshirt, long black jacket, blue pants, oversized black and white running shoes. He may be pushing a large bundle buggy.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com