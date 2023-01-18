Side by Side – Winter Bach concert set for Sunday afternoon at Kingston Road United Church

Toronto Symphony Orchestra principal cellist Joe Johnson will play the C.P.E. Bach concerto in A minor at the Side by Side - Winter Bach #1 concert set for Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. at Kingston Road United Church.

The Kingston Road Village Concert Series will be presenting Winter Bach concerts on Sunday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, March 4.

The concerts will take place at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd.

The Side by Side – Winter Bach #1 concert starts at 2 p.m. on Jan. 22.

The Side by Side – Winter Bach #2 on March 4 also starts at 7:30 p.m.

Both these concerts will feature University of Toronto music students performing “side by side” with Toronto Symphony Orchestra members.

For the Jan. 22 concert, Toronto Symphony Orchestra principal cellist Joe Johnson will play the C.P.E. Bach concerto in A minor. Also, violin soloist Mark Fewer will lead the orchestra in J.S. Bach’s Orchestral Suite no. 3.

Advance tickets for all concerts are $35, and they are $40 at the door. Children under 12 are admitted free. Those attending are reminded that food bank donations are always gratefully accepted.

To order tickets or for more information, please go to https://www.kruc.ca/concert-series