Deja Views: More than 70 years of Woods Drug Store on Kingston Road

This City of Toronto Archives photo above, shows Woods Drug Store on Kingston Road north of Dundas Street East in 1952. Not much has changed with the building in more than 70 years (inset photo) as it is still Woods and is still a drug store and pharmacy.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Seventy years ago, there was no way you’d forget to pick up a pack of cigarettes as you strolled up to the Woods Drug Store to collect your new prescription.



Things are different now from how they were in 1952, but not so with much of the exterior of this pharmacy which is located on Kingston Road just north of Dundas Street East.

Do you have an old photograph of Kingston Road you’d like to share with our readership?

Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com