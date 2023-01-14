Deja Views: More than 70 years of Woods Drug Store on Kingston Road

By DAVID VAN DYKE
Seventy years ago, there was no way you’d forget to pick up a pack of cigarettes as you strolled up to the Woods Drug Store to collect your new prescription.
Things are different now from how they were in 1952, but not so with much of the exterior of this pharmacy which is located on Kingston Road just north of Dundas Street East.
Do you have an old photograph of Kingston Road you’d like to share with our readership?
Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!