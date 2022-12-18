Deja Views: Construction on the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant began in the 1930s

Photo above, the R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant during construction work in 1935. Inset photo, the same view now.

By David VAN DYKE

What’s beyond the Neville Park Loop before Scarborough?

Yes, it’s the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant.

The photograph above was taken in 1935, six years before the facility became fully operational. At this particular time, it was Toronto’s largest treatment plant.

Today, it produces 30 per cent of Toronto’s drinking water.

