Man, 34, wanted on criminal harassment charges after allegedly following girls and women in Leslieville area

A 34-year-old man has been identified and is wanted by police on five counts of criminal harassment after allegedly following a number of girls and women in the Leslieville area last month.

In a news release on Dec. 12, police said they had issued a warrant for Toronto resident Jama Korshel, 34, on the charges.

According to police, incidents of a man allegedly following women and staring at young girls were reported on Nov. 25, Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 in the Leslieville area.

Police said two of the incidents reported to them took place on Friday, Nov. 25.

In the first incident, police said a woman was walking her dog in the Queen Street East and Caroline Avenue area at 8:55 a.m. when a man began to follow her closely and stare at her. Police said the man fled the area when the woman went and spoke to a construction worker.

In the second incident on Nov. 25, police said a woman was walking her dog in the Queen Street East and Pape Avenue area at 5:36 p.m. when a man followed her into a building vesitbule. The woman was able to quickly get into the building and close the door behind her which stopped the man from entering, police said. The man fled when she used her cell phone to call a friend.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, police said a woman walking with three young girls in the Queen Street East and Jones Avenue area at 11:59 a.m. was followed by a man who was staring at the girls. The woman entered a nearby school yard to get away from the man and he fled when the woman used her cell phone to call a friend, police said.

Also on Nov. 27, police said a 13-year-old girl was walking in the Queen Street East and Pape Avenue area at 11:27 a.m. when she was followed by a man. Police said the man approached the house the girl went into and started banging on the door and ringing the doorbell.

In early December, police released images of man being sought in connection with the investigation.

In the Dec. 12 news release, police said they would like to thank the public for their assistance identifying the man being sought.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the accused is asked to contact police in 55 Division at at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com