One man dead, another wounded in Saturday shooting near Victoria Park and Crescent Town

Toronto police are investigating after a shooting on Saturday, Dec. 10, night took the life of one man and injured another. The shooting took place in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road.

Police were called to the area just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, for reports of a shooting outside an apartment building on Massey Square.

When police arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, police also found a second man in the area suffering from serious but not life-threatening injuries. That man had also been shot.

Police said a suspect or suspects is believed to have fled the area in a vehicle after the shooting. There is no description of the vehicle or suspect(s) at this time.

Also, there is no further information on the circumstances of the shootings, or the ages and identities of the two victims at this time.

The homicide squad and officers from 55 Division are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide squad at 416-808-7400, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com