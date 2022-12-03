Deja Views: A look back at St. John’s Norway Cemetery

St. John’s Norway Cemetery in the Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue area is seen in this photo above from what is believed to be the early 1900s though an exact date is not known. Inset photo shows same view of the cemetery now.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

St. John’s Norway Cemetery was established in the Village of Norway (Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue area) in 1853.

The archival photo above depicts the original chapel of St. John the Baptist Anglican Church.

There is no date attached with the image, but around the early 1900s I would think.

