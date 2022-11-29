Police seek woman in connection with alleged assault on Danforth Avenue

Police in 55 Division are looking to identify a female suspect in an alleged assault on Danforth Avenue on Nov. 27 that left a 62-year-old woman with life-altering injuries. Inset photo shows security camera image of the woman police are looking to identify.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a woman wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged assault on Danforth Avenue this past weekend.

Police officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue, west of Rhodes Avenue, at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, for reports that a woman have been pushed to the ground.

According to police, the 62-year-old victim was walking westbound on the north side of Danforth Avenue when she was approached by a woman walking in the opposite direction. Police alleged that without warning the woman suddenly pushed the victim with both hands and knocked her to the ground.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital and suffered life-altering injuries.

The suspect fled the area and was last seen walking south on Rhodes Avenue.

Police have released security camera images of the suspect. She is described as between 30 to 40 years old, with dark hair. She was wearing a white hooded sweater under a yellow puffy jacket, blue jeans and orange running shoes.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is asked to call police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com