Man sought in connection with alleged assault in Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area on Sunday

Toronto police said they are looking for Bradley Cole, 46, in connection with an alleged assault in the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 20.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area last weekend.

According to police, a man allegedly assaulted a woman and damaged her vehicle in the area on Sunday, Nov. 20, at approximately 3:28 p.m.

In a news release issued on the evening of Nov. 21, police in 55 Division said they are looking for Bradley Cole, 46, in connection with the alleged incident. He is wanted on charges of assault, uttering threats, and mischief under $5,000.

Anyone with information on his whereabout is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com