Woman, 25, arrested and charged in alleged ‘grandparent scam’

Police in East Toronto’s 55 Division have announced the arrest of suspect in connection with an investigation into an alleged ‘grandparent scam’ that took place earlier this year.

According to police, a man was contacted by someone claiming to be their grandson on Oct. 27.

Police alleged the victim was told he needed to pay $9,800 to get his grandson released on bail. The victim went to the bank and withdrew the money in cash, police said. Later a woman came to see the man and collected the money, police alleged.

On Friday Nov. 18, Tashanna Daley, 25, of Toronto, was arrested. She is charged with fraud over $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; three counts of possession of an identity document; and five counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone who receives this type of call or solicitation to contact police.

Residents are reminded that police never contact family members and request cash bail or send someone to their home to pick up bail money. If someone calls you with such a request, hang up and call the police.

Anyone with information on this or other incidents is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 who are handling this specific investigation, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com