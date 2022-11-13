Glen Stewart Ravine community cleanup set for Sunday

An Autumn Cleanup for the Glen Stewart Ravine is slated for Sunday, Nov. 13.

The Friends of Glen Stewart Ravine are hosting a community cleanup of the area on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13.

The Autumn Cleanup event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon, rain or shine.

Those taking part are reminded to bring gloves, wear boots and clothes that they are prepared to get dirty.

Treats for those participating will be provided by Courage Foods on Kingston Road.

Participants are asked to meet at the Beech Avenue entrance to Glen Stewart Ravine, just south of Kingston Road.

For more information, please go the Friends of the Glen Stewart Ravine Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/friendsofglenstewartravine/