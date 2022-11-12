Pet Valu on Queen Street East in the Beach celebrates 10th anniversary today

The Pet Valu store in the Beach celebrates its 10th anniversary this Saturday, Nov. 12, with a number of special events.

The anniversary celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m..

The store is located at 1656 Queen St. E., between Coxwell Avenue and Kingston Road.

Special events for Saturday will include cake, loot bags and samples. Those attending are invited to bring their pets along to the celebration.

For more information on the 10th anniversary celebration, please call the store at 416-694-8176.