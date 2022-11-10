Saturday’s Another Kind of Craft Affair show to raise funds for Scarborough Women’s Centre and Beach Mental Health Wellness Centre

Another Kind of Craft Affair show and sale is back as an in-person event on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road.

The boutique craft show features an array of hand-crafted items created by artisans, and food vendors putting an emphasis on vegan treats. The show is set for Saturday Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The annual show was put on hold for the past two years as an in-person event due to COVID-19. This year’s show is raising funds for The Scarborough Women’s Centre and The Beaches Mental Health Wellness Centre.

Community volunteer Vicky Tsorlinis, the Beach Citizen of the Year in 2019, has been organizing the show for years and is looking forward to its return as an in-person event.

“This year. coming out of the COVID pandemic, I decided to head back to what I love to do and that is organize a holiday artisan market to showcase incredible local talent and support a very important organization that can use support from all sectors,” said Tsorlinis in an email.

Branch 11 of the Royal Canadian Legion is located at 9 Dawes Rd., just south of Danforth Avenue.

For more information on this Saturday’s craft show, please email vickytsorlinis@rogers.com