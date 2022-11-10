Malvern Collegiate team in football championship game this afternoon at Varsity Stadium

A Malvern Collegiate runner, black sweater, makes a move on Lakeshore Collegiate tacklers during high school football action earlier this season at Birchmount Stadium. Malvern won this game 20-14. Malvern and Lakeshore meet on the afternoon of Nov. 10 at Varsity Stadium for the Toronto Tier 2 championship game. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

The Malvern Collegiate Black Knights Varsity football team will be taking part in the Tier 2 city championship game on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The game will be played at 3:15 p.m. at the University of Toronto’s Varsity Stadium, 299 Bloor St. W.

Malvern’s opponent in the championship game will be Lakeshore Collegiate.

Malvern coach Rob Salvatore wanted to get the news out about the game in order that school alumni planning on attending were aware of the date and time.

“I know there are alumni in the area that will often come to these big games.”

Malvern plays in the three-team Toronto Tier 2 Varsity football league. Other teams in the league are Lakeshore Collegiate in Etobicoke, and Newtonbrook Secondary School in North York.