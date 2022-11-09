Don Valley Art Club’s Show and Sale begins Nov. 9 at Papermill Gallery in Todmorden Mills

The Don Valley Art Club’s Holiday Show and Sale is set to start on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
The show takes place at the Papermill Gallery in Todmorden Mills, and will continue until Nov. 20.
The show and sale will also take place online from Nov. 9 to Nov. 27.
Works from more than 100 of the club’s members will be featured at the show.
The Don Valley Art Club started out as a small group of East York artists in 1948, and has since grown and flourished with a membership of more than 180 active participants.
Visitors to both the in-person and online shows are invited to “browse and explore new and original art for all occasions, people and spaces.”
Show times at the Papermill Gallery, 67 Pottery Rd., are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays.
For more information on the shows, both online and in-person, please visit the Don Valley Art Club’s website at https://donvalleyartclub.com/
