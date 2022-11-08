Neil McNeil wins overall team championship at OFSAA cross country meet

Neil McNeil Catholic High School cross country team runners celebrate their overall team title at the OFSAA championships last Saturday in Uxbridge. Photo: Submitted.

For the second year in a row, the Neil McNeil Catholic High School boys cross country team are the Ontario champions.

The local boys won the title at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Dagmar Ski Resort in Uxbridge.

The Senior boys team won the silver medal at the meet, thanks to strong performances from Fitz Williams, who finished 32nd; Noah McPherson, who finished 51st; Jamie Parkin, who finished 84th; Ewen Fraser, who finished 99th; and Ilex Machado, who finished 114th. There were 244 runners and 35 teams in the Senior boys race.

Neil McNeil’s Novice boys team finished fourth overall in field of 33 teams and 253 runners. The Novice team was led by Cecil Jenikins, who finished 12th; Ty Machado, who finished 22nd; Owen Mielniczuk, who finished 95th; Finn Veale, who finished 161st; and Marcus Matejka, who finished 184th.

The Junior boys team were eighth overall led by Xavier Gordon, who finished 58th; Ellery Alexander, who finished 86th; Ian Yusti, who finished 116th; Josh Paul, who finished 125th; and Harrison Clark, who finished 169th. There were 34 teams and 248 runners competing in the Junior boys race.