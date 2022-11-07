Paul Myers Memorial Advancement Scholarship continues rugby legacy

The Paul Myers Memorial Advancement Scholarship is awarded in remembrance of former Beach resident Paul Myers.

The legacy of former Balmy Beach Rugby Club and Toronto Inner-City Rugby Foundation (TIRF) member the late Paul Myers is continuing through a sports scholarship established in his memory.

The Paul Myers Memorial Advancement Scholarship was announced by the TIRF late last month.

The scholarship will support student athletes who strive to make a positive and long lasting impact in their communities.

A Beach resident, who played and coached with the Balmy Beach Rugby Club, Myers died last May at the age of 60 from cancer.

Along with his many contributions to rugby in the Beach, including helping to coach teams at Malvern Collegiate, Myers was development co-ordinator of TIRF.

Myers helped create TIRF and aided in its growth as an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for young athletes in the Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) community who might not have otherwise seen themselves playing rugby. The foundation reduces economic, geographic and cultural barriers to participation in the sport.

Julie Myers, Paul’s wife, said she and his family and friends are pleased that the scholarship will be awarded annually.

“The kids and I are moved by the establishment of a scholarship in Paul’s memory,” said Julie.

“He will always be in our hearts and minds, and through this scholarship he will continue to give back to student-athletes who will make a positive impact.”

The scholarship was made possible thanks to the generosity of the friends, family, and colleagues of the Myers family.

The first recipient of the Paul Myers Memorial Advancement Scholarship is Shawnti Peters, a first-year sociology major and varsity athlete at Brock University.

“I aspire to be the kind of leader that Coach Myers was. I know that he opened many eyes and doors for people,“ said Peters. “I want to thank his family for taking the time to support me and giving me the chance to be the first recipient of the Paul Myers Memorial Advancement Scholarship.”

Bill Di Nardo, TIRF co-founder and board member, said Myers strongly believed in the importance of student athletes being engaged citizens who supported their community.

“We are so pleased to be able to continue the legacy of Paul’s work in supporting student athletes through this newly created scholarship,” said Di Nardo. “Education and character development were cornerstones to Paul’s approach in nurturing athletes.”

For more information on the Paul Myers Memorial Advancement Scholarship, please visit the TIRF website at https://tirfrugby.ca/2022-paul-myers-memorial-advancement-scholarship