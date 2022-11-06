Deja Views: A look back at Wheeler Avenue in 1925

The photo above from the City of Toronto archives shows a home on Wheeler Avenue, near Juniper Avenue, in 1925. Inset photo by David Van Dyke shows the house as it now looks.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

This City of Toronto Archives photograph, above, depicts a house on Wheeler Avenue, just down the hill from Juniper Avenue. It was taken in the summer of 1925.

Notice that the road was not paved. With our winters, I fully comprehend the whole idea of a “mudroom” which you can see as an addition to the house when I recently photographed it.

Do you have an old photograph of your house you’d like to share with our readership? why not contact me at: gdvandyke61@gmail.com