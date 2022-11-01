Pumpkin Parades at East Toronto parks tonight offer chance to bid final farewell to Halloween 2022

A number of East Toronto parks will be hosting Pumpkin Parades on the night of Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The events give residents a chance to dispose of their carved jack-o’-lanterns while also providing one more chance to take in Halloween festivities.

Local parks holding Pumpkin Parades tonight are Oakridge Park; Dentonia Park, the Ed McCleverty Playground beside Ted Reeve Arena; Stephenson Park; Norwood Park; East Lynn Park; Felstead Avenue Playground; Phin Avenue Parkette; Withrow Park; De Grassi Street Parkette; Moncur Park playground; and Leslie Grove Park.

Pumpkin Parades first started off in 2004 at Sorauren Park and grew to be a tradition where Toronto residents come together to show off their pumpkin carving skills, and bid farewell to Halloween.

Community organizations, Business Improvement Areas, and city councillors often help to organize the parades. After the parades are over, the pumpkins are picked up and processed into compost to be used in Toronto’s parks and gardens.

People are also encouraged to follow Halloween safety tips such as carrying a flashlight or reflective tape on clothing and to be prepared for bad weather and uneven terrain.

Attendees can post their favourite jack-o’-lanterns to social media using the hashtag #PumpkinParades.

A map of all Pumpkin Parades in Toronto this year is available at http://toronto.ca/pumpkinparades.