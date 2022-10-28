Police look to identify man in connection with alleged robbery on subway car

Police are seeking to identify a man in connection with an investigation into an alleged robbery on the subway earlier this week. Inset photo shows a security image of the man police are looking to identify.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in an investigation into an alleged robbery that took place on the subway earlier this weekend.

According to a police news release, officers were called to investigate a reported robbery in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.

Police said a man had fallen asleep with his belongings beside him while riding an eastbound subway car. When the man awoke, a witness told him two men had taken his belongings and exited the train at Warden Station.

The victim saw another man on the westbound platform who was wearing his backpack. The victim demanded the return of the backpack. The man wearing it refused and punched the victim in the face several times, police alleged.

The man police are looking to identify is described as six-feet tall, weighing 181 pounds, age 30 to 40 years old, with a shaved head with facial hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white and pink running shoes.

Police have released a security camera image of the man.

Police said the man is believed to be violent. If anyone sees him they are being advised to not approach and to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com