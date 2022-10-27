Police seek trio of suspects after alleged mischief incidents at home in the Secord and Barrington avenues area

Toronto police are investigationg a series of alleged harassment and mischief incidents northeast of the Main Street and Danforth Avenue area.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in connection with alleged harassment and mischief incidents in the Main Street and Danforth Avenue area.

According to police, a group of men approached a home in the Secord and Barrington avenues area on “multiple occasions” between Sunday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 15. Police alleged the men would knock on the door, kick at the door or ring the doorbell and then dump out the contents of garbage and recycling bins before running away.

Police have released security camera footage of three suspects they are seeking in connection with the incidents. Images of the suspects can be viewed at the Toronto police new release at https://www.tps.ca/media-centre/news-releases/54258/

Anyone with information on these incidents or the suspects is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com