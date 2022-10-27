Halloween Food Truck Festival set for Variety Village on Oct. 29 and 30

Youngsters enjoy ice cream cones at the 2021 Halloween Food Truck Festival at Variety Village in southwest Scarborough. This year's festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30. Beach Metro Community News file photo.

Residents are invited to take part in a Halloween Toronto Food Truck Festival in support of Variety Village on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30.

The celebration will take place outside at Variety Village, 3701 Danforth Ave. east of Birchmount Road, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Sunday.

There will also be an Open House taking place at Variety Village during the Halloween festival hours for those who are interested in touring the facility.

This will be the second year in a row for the Halloween Food Truck Festival at Variety Village.

The festival will be a family friendly and accessible Halloween celebration.

There will be lots of food and drinks available courtesy of Canadian Food Truck Festival members, entertainment, crafts, kids costume contests, a pet contest, and plenty of treats available for those attending.

Entrance admission fee is a minimum $5 donation which will go to support Variety Village’s programs for individuals with disabilities.

Food items and other refreshments are available for purchase at the food trucks taking part in the festival. There will also be a beer tent at this year’s festival featuring Saulter Street Brewing and Great Lakes Brewing.

Food trucks slated to take part in the festival are Food from East; The Ultimate Food Truck; Arepa Republic; Cheeseheadz; Heavenly Dreams; Jerk Brothers; La Fiesta; Cheesecake by Heirloom; Super Churros; Philthy Phil’s; and Rebozos.

Those attending are encouraged come in Halloween costumes.

Slated entertainers include Kevin Foster; Josh Taerk; Kayar Live; Samantha Elyse Music; New Moon Junction; The Flying Sparrows; Aaron and Aimee Allen; and Thorn Among Roses.

The festival will be set up at Variety Village and also in the neighbouring parking lot of Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute.

For more information, please go to https://varietyontario.ca/foodtruckfestival