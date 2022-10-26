Six-year-old Jacob is cleaning up the Beach with his porch-sweeping business

Jacob Grimanis, age six, is cleaning up with his porch-sweeping business in the Beach. Photo: Submitted.

A six-year-old Beach resident has started a porch sweeping business so he can raise funds towards buying his friend a present.

Jacob Grimanis is aiming to raise enough money to be able to buy a toy for his friend from Planet X, according to his mom Lia who recently let Beach Metro Community News know about the new business.

“A natural organizer, he’s been sweeping since he was two years old,” said Lia of Jacob.

With so many fallen leaves and Halloween approaching, now might be an especially good time to engage Jacob’s services. He sweeps porches and walkways/sidewalks of leaves and other debris.

“He’s been putting up little Post-It notes on doors up and down his street, often deciding only to leave his little advertisement if he thinks their porches might actually need a sweep,” said Lia.

Jacob will also water the plants on your porch or walkway if asked, and his prices are very reasonable as he charges a Toonie per porch.

For more information on Jacob’s porch-sweeping business, please contact him through a phone call to 416-802-3821.