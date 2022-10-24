Sarah Erhardt elected as new public school board trustee for Toronto-Danforth

Sarah Erhardt was easily elected as the new Toronto District School Board trustee for Toronto-Danforth in Monday’s municipal election.
The seat was open as the former trustee, Jennifer Story, did not run in this election.
Erhardt recorded more than 61 per cent of the votes in today’s election.
A field of four candidates were seeking the seat.
Second place finisher was Sukhpreet Sangha with 16.6 per cent of the vote. The third place finisher was Matt Farrell with 14.7 per cent of the vote. Fourth place finisher was Nicole Ufoegbune with 7.24 per cent of the vote.
