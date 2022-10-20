Beachers and Malvern Collegiate alumni from 1962-72 invited to reunion at The Grover this Saturday

John Watt, in his old Malvern Collegiate hockey sweater, is organizing a reunion for Beachers from the 1962-72 era at The Grover Pub on Saturday, Oct. 22. Photo: Submitted.

John Watt is organizing a reunion and get-together for all past and present Beachers from the 1962 to 1972 era this weekend.

The gathering, billed as the Last Blast by Watt as it is the final one he will be organizing, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Grover Pub on Kingston Road, just east of Main Street. There are plans to have a DJ at the event.

“I am flying in from Victoria B.C. on Oct. 20 and others coming from out of town and province, plus your local diehards that never left the Beach,” said Watt of those who will be attending.

Of course, many of those attending will be alumni of Malvern Collegiate Institute from the years 1962 to 1972, said Watt.

Watt and his partner Elaine Tanner, who also lived in the Beach for a period of time, said the Oct. 22 date has special meaning to them.

In 1968, Tanner became the first woman to win an Olympic medal in swimming for Canada at the age of 17. At the Mexico Olympic Games in 1968, Tanner (known as Mighty Mouse) won two silver medals in individual events and a bronze medal as a member of the relay team.