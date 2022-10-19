Lola’s Dip set for afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 23 in the Beach

Participants in last October's Lola's Dip take the chilly lunge into Lake Ontario. This year's Lola's Dip, which is held in memory of Lola Bower and is also a fundraiser for SickKids Hospital in Toronto, will take place on Kew Beach on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 23. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

The second annual Lola’s Dip will take place in the Beach on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Held in memory of Lola Bower, the event is a fundraiser for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children in which participants take a plunge into the chilly waters of Lake Ontario.

It is slated to take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lola’s Bench on the Boardwalk a little bit east of the Donald D Summerville pool.

Lola Bower died at the age of 16 days in 2015 due to an enlarged heart. The day, Oct. 23, is Lola’s birthday.

Every year since, her family (parents Geoff and Ofelia, and sister Mar) have held a fundraiser for SickKids in Lola’s memory.

In previous year’s they did a walk in the community, but last year decided to do Lola’s Dip into the lake. A huge crowd turned out for the event to remember Lola and support SickKids.

“If there was a visible example of what a supportive community looks like, it would be this,” said organizers of this year’s Lola’s Dip in a release sent to Beach Metro Community News.

“You don’t have to dip in the lake. You don’t have to donate to attend. You can just come out and witness love,” the organizers said.

This year’s dip is expected to be an even bigger event than the one in fall of 2021.

There will be live music, food, speeches and surprises, organizers said.

For more information on Lola’s Dip and the ways that you can support it, please go to https://fundraise.sickkidsfoundation.com/lola