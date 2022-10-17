Man sought in connection with alleged assault in Main Street and Kingston Road area

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged assault in the Kingston Road and Main Street area earlier this month.
According to police, officers were called to a reported fight in progress at an establishment in the area at 10:55 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3.
Police alleged an altercation took place between two men, leaving one of them unconscious after being assaulted.
Police said the suspect then fled in a black Mercedes sedan.
The suspect is described as approximatly 40-years-old, six-feet, two-inches tall, with a heavy build, short dark hair, thin facial hair, and dark freckles around his cheeks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
