Deja Views: A look back to Queen and Lee in 1995

Raymond Montana took the photograph above looking west along Queen Street East to Lee Avenue and beyond in the summer of 1995. Inset photo by David Van Dyke shows the same view now.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

The heart of the Beach, Queen Street East and Lee Avenue.

My thanks to Raymond Montana for sharing this photograph (above) which he took looking west along Queen Street East in the summer of 1995!

Do you, like Ray, have an old photograph of Queen and Lee, or of Kew Gardens across the street?

Why not share it with our readers? Please contact me at: gdvandyke61@gmail.com