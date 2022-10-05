Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 19 Beaches-East York Councillor candidate Jennie Worden profile

Jennie Worden is a Councillor candidate for Ward 19 Beaches-East York in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

JENNIE WORDEN – Ward 19 Beaches-East York candidate for Councillor

Hello neighbours! My name is Jennie Worden, I am the Executive Director of Orchestra Toronto, and I am also an activist, community builder, singer, and avid cyclist.

I am a born and raised Torontonian with a deeply rooted love for this city, and I have called Beaches-East York home for over a decade. In that time, I have seen the city I love become dirtier, more challenging, and less safe for everyone. I am running to be the next Councillor for Beaches-East York to change that.

I was a member of the Women in Toronto Politics steering committee, and am currently an advocate for tenants’ rights, a proud member of Toronto ACORN, and a founding member of East Enders Against Racism. My key priorities for my first term on city council are informed directly by my work in these capacities.

If I am elected to City Council, I will prioritize developing truly affordable rent-geared-to-income housing and ending exclusionary zoning policies. I will prioritize a robust funding strategy to improve and revitalize our wards’ parks, parkettes, and public spaces and work to retrofit and/or install accessible winterized washroom facilities.

I will actively support arts funding and programming to support local artists and bolster our East End artistic community. I will prioritize developing vibrant, safe, and complete streets that uplift small businesses and foster 15-minute walkable neighbourhoods. I will work towards expanding the SafeTO program into our ward to provide our neighbours with non-police and trauma-informed responses to community issues.

I believe that I can be the Councillor that we deserve: A Councillor who is passionate about the position they hold, and who is accessible and accountable. A Councillor who is free from corporate influence and unbeholden to existing power structures.

I am relentless in my commitment to trying every option, with everything I have, to make the Toronto that we want and need.

