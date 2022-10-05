Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth Councillor candidate Paula Fletcher profile

Paula Fletcher is running for Councillor in Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

PAULA FLETCHER – Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth candidate for Councillor

Paula Fletcher has a long record of service to Toronto-Danforth residents. She became involved as a leader in the East End Parent Network and was elected as the TDSB Trustee in 2000. Paula was elected as City Councillor for the former Ward 30 in 2003 and has served as Councillor since. She was re-elected in 2018 to represent the new Ward 14.

Paula is focused on creating and protecting affordable housing, improving road safety, fighting the climate crisis, collaborating on public realm improvements, parks and green spaces, and improving public transit. She works with residents, business owners and community agencies to build vibrant, healthy, inclusive neighbourhoods and she has been a strong progressive voice at City Hall.

Toronto is now facing big challenges – the impacts of the pandemic, the rising cost of living, the push to privatize and cut public services, climate change, and the growing housing crisis. Paula will bring her experienced leadership back to City Hall to take on these monumental issues.

Over the next four years she will continue working with community members to fight for affordable housing, push for a new Renovictions Prevention Bylaw, build new parks and accessible playgrounds, ensure our parks are better maintained and winterized, make roads safer, save the Don Valley Park, take further action on climate change, support small business, protect local democracy, create a waterfront for everyone, advocate for Toronto’s film industry and local arts organizations, and stand up for those most vulnerable. Paula has a track record of getting things done and will continue fighting for Toronto-Danforth and for our city.

You can learn more about Paula at www.PaulaFletcher.com and you can reach her campaign at info@paulafletcher.com or 416-461-3100.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the local municipal election candidates to send us in profiles of themselves and why they are running for office. We present this information to help voters make an informed decision. Please note that among the five Council candidates in Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth, we received the profiles and information sent to us from Wali Abro, John De Marco and Paula Fletcher. Also running for Councillor in Ward 14 are James Dyson and Denise Walcott.