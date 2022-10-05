Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 12 Toronto Catholic District School Board Trustee candidate Nancy Crawford profile

Nancy Crawford is running for Trustee in Ward 12 of the Toronto Catholic District School Board in the Oct, 24 municipal election.

NANCY CRAWFORD – Ward 12 Toronto Catholic District School Board candidate for Trustee

I am seeking re-election to serve the students and parents and Catholic residents in Ward 12.

I will work to strengthen good learning environments for our students, where students are nurtured and encouraged in mind, body, heart and soul, where student wellbeing comes first and students experience a loving caring community modelled after the teachings of Jesus Christ. I will also advocate for good physical learning environments, that the School Board improve air circulation and purification systems and repair or replace school buildings when needed.

I was first elected in 2010 as Catholic School Trustee at the TCDSB. I have served on numerous Board committees and chaired several. I have been Vice Chair of the Board at two different times. People describe me as calm, balanced and a good meeting chair.

My professional experience includes over 30 years experience in Human Resources involving career management and employee learning. I hold a Masters degree in Education from OISE and am half way through a Masters in Religious Education at St Michael’s College, Faculty of Theology, University of Toronto.

I am an active member of my Catholic Parish of St Brigid’s and contribute as a Lector and Eucharistic minister and a Catechist in the Baptism preparation program.

My husband Paul and I are blessed to have five children all of whom graduated from Catholic schools, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild, many currently attending Catholic schools.

I can be reached at njcrawford7@gmail.com or 416-425-8025. Further information at www.crawfordforcatholictrustee.ca

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the candidates running for Trustee in Ward 12 of the Toronto Catholic District School Board (which includes Scarborough Southwest) who we had contact information for to send us in their profiles and why they are running for office. Also running for Trustee for the Toronto Catholic District School Board in Ward 12 is Grazia Cubellis. We present the above to our readers in the hopes you can learn more about the candidates running in the Oct. 24 municipal election and that this will help inform your vote.