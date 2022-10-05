Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 11 Toronto Catholic District School Board Trustee candidate Lisa Romano-Dwyer profile

Dr. Lisa Romano-Dwyer is running for Trustee in Ward 11 of the Toronto Catholic District School Board in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

LISA ROMANO-DWYER – Ward 11 Toronto Catholic District School Board candidate for Trustee

Dr. Lisa Romano-Dwyer is running for Trustee in Ward 11 with the Toronto Catholic District School Board.

Lisa served as trustee in 1997-2000 during very intense years in education. The Education Reform Act changed how schools in Toronto were funded and removed the power of Trustees to levy taxes at local levels. There has been a lot of change in education across the province over the past 25 years.

Lisa brings a renewed sense of passion to protect excellence in Toronto schools. She has 27 years of professional experiences as school social worker and Trustee. She understands about the needs of students with exceptional learning challenges, student and staff mental health, and caring responses to life post-COVID. Lisa retired from her role as school social worker in August 2021.

She currently runs a private mental health and wellness practice in the Beaches. She worked very hard providing mental health services to adults during lockdown. She is a graduate of TCDSB schools in Toronto as well as St. Michael’s College at the University of Toronto. Lisa has two advanced degrees at the Master and Doctorate level mostly funded by academic scholarship. She has recently returned to teach in the Master of Social Work program at the Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work at the University of Toronto.

Her adult children are graduates of the TCDSB as well. She and her husband hope that her grandchildren will have the same option.

Lisa believes that she has what it takes to protect Excellence in Education. She is running for mental health and wellness, clean air, and modernized safe school buildings equipped to deal with climate change and air quality.

Vote Lisa to protect the good in TCDSB schools and reclaim Toronto-the-good.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the candidates running for Trustee in Ward 11 of the Toronto Catholic District School Board (which includes the areas of Beaches-East York and Toronto-Danforth) to send us in their profiles and why they are running for office. We present the above to our readers in the hopes you can learn more about the candidates running in the Oct. 24 municipal election and that this will help inform your vote.