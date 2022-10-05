Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 11 Toronto Catholic District School Board Trustee candidate Angela Kennedy profile

Angela Kennedy is running for Trustee in Ward 11 of the Toronto Catholic District School Board in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

ANGELA KENNEDY – Ward 11 Toronto Catholic District School Board candidate for Trustee

My name is Angela Kennedy, and I care deeply about kids: their lives and their education today, and the world they will live in tomorrow.

Thank you for allowing me the privilege of serving as your Catholic school trustee in Ward 11 for the last four years.

I bring to the job my experience in raising seven boys, and now grandparenting ten fantastic kids. I want for your children the same important things I have always wanted for my own: safety, community, excellent education and opportunity.

I bring to the job my leadership experience: as an RN who was president of Union Local for ten years, I demonstrated leadership in founding a childcare centre which is still going strong 30 years later. At Michael Garron Hospital, I designed and delivered a diabetes education program that is currently used Province-wide.

At TCDSB, I have advocated for important new school capital funds; boundary reviews; admission to schools; bus stop changes; bicycle racks; and enhanced safety measures during COVID. I have taken on the responsibilities of Chair of the Board, Chair of Audit, member of Special Education Advisory Committee,member of the inaugural LGBTQ 2SLCommittee. I sat on the Suspension Appeal Committee, to ensure every child gets a fair chance.

My commitment to you is that I will continue to listen, to make thoughtful decisions, and to be present and willing to serve wherever I am needed. I will continue to protect Catholic Education. I am dedicated to our students’ education, and their wellbeing. I work tirelessly to find ways to make the educational experience better for our students, staff and our parents.

I hope that you will vote for me so I can continue to make a difference in the lives of our students.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the candidates running for Trustee in Ward 11 of the Toronto Catholic District School Board (which includes the areas of Beaches-East York and Toronto-Danforth) to send us in their profiles and why they are running for office. We present the above to our readers in the hopes you can learn more about the candidates running in the Oct. 24 municipal election and that this will help inform your vote.